Krause Publications is a trade book imprint within Penguin Random House for hobbyists and collectors—with popular books on everything from crystals and gems to music, woodworking, coin collecting, and more.
The Crystal Bible
The Complete Guide to Contracting Your Home
Strike It Rich with Pocket Change
State Quarter 1999-2009 Collector's Folder
National Parks Quarters
Lincoln Cent 1909-1958 Collector's Folder
Jefferson Nickels 1970-2015
The Yoga Bible
Collecting Rocks, Gems and Minerals
The Handy Shop Reference
Collecting Agates and Jaspers of North America
Birdhouses You Can Build in a Day
Warman's U.S. Stamps Field Guide
Food Storage for Self-Sufficiency and Survival
Warman's Depression Glass Handbook
The Spells Bible
Build the Perfect Bug Out Bag