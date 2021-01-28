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Krause Publications is a trade book imprint within Penguin Random House for hobbyists and collectors—with popular books on everything from crystals and gems to music, woodworking, coin collecting, and more.

The Complete Guide to Contracting Your Home by Kent Lester, Dave McGuerty
The Complete Guide to Contracting Your Home

Downloadable Forms

Strike It Rich
Strike It Rich with Pocket Change

Warman's State Quarters 1999-2009
State Quarter 1999-2009 Collector's Folder

Warman's National Park Quarters
National Parks Quarters

Warman's Lincoln Cents 1909-1958
Lincoln Cent 1909-1958 Collector's Folder

Warman's Jefferson Nickels
Jefferson Nickels 1970-2015

Collecting Rocks, Gems, and Minerals
Collecting Rocks, Gems and Minerals

The Handy Shop Reference by Tom Begnal
The Handy Shop Reference

Collecting Agates and Jaspers
Collecting Agates and Jaspers of North America

Birdhouses You Can Build in a Day by Popular Woodworking
Birdhouses You Can Build in a Day

Warman's U.S. Stamps Field Guide 3rd Edition
Warman's U.S. Stamps Field Guide

Food Storage for Self-Sufficiency and Survival
Food Storage for Self-Sufficiency and Survival

Warman's Depression Glass Handbook
Warman's Depression Glass Handbook

Build the Perfect Bug Out Bag
Build the Perfect Bug Out Bag

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